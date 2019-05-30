Equities gain some ground in early trading, Nifty hovers around 11,900 mark

JUST IN
Equity benchmark indices opened on a flat note following negative global sentiments on Thursday but gained some ground as the trading progressed.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S & P Sensex was up 186 points at 39,688 while the Nifty 50 gained 47 points to 11,908.

Except autos, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green.

Among the early gainers were power utility major NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

However, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, and Cipla traded in the red.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks were mixed following Wall Street losses as exchanges between the United States and China hinted at a prolonged trade war.

Investors remained concerned over the impact on global economic growth as a protracted conflict unfolds between the world's two largest economies.

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 10:23 IST

