Equities gain some ground in early trading, Nifty hovers around 11,900 mark

Equity benchmark indices opened on a flat note following negative global sentiments on Thursday but gained some ground as the trading progressed.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was up 186 points at 39,688 while the gained 47 points to 11,908.

Except autos, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green.

Among the early gainers were power utility major NTPC, Airtel, Yes Bank, and Housing Finance.

However, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, and traded in the red.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks were mixed following Wall Street losses as exchanges between the and hinted at a prolonged trade war.

Investors remained concerned over the impact on global economic growth as a protracted conflict unfolds between the world's two largest economies.

