Tata Power to develop 100 MW solar project in Gujarat

Renewable Limited (TPREL) has obtained a letter of award from Limited (GUVNL) to develop a 100-megawatt solar project in Raghanesda Solar Park of the state.

The will be supplied to GUVNL under a power purchase agreement valid for 25 years from scheduled commercial operation date. The project has to be commissioned within 15 months from the date of execution of the agreement.

"We are delighted to contribute towards the realisation of our country's commitment towards clean and green through solar power generation," said Tata Power's

Ashish Khanna, (Renewables) at Tata Power, said: "This is an important milestone in our endeavour to generate 35 to 40 per cent of our total generation capacity from We hope to continue to build on our capabilities, deliver over expectations and create high benchmarks all around."

With this win, TPREL's capacity under implementation will become 500 MW which is in addition to the operating capacity of 2,268 MW. The plant is expected to generate 250 million units of energy per year and will annually offset about 250 million kg of carbon dioxide.

Tata Power's renewable operating capacity is 2,268 MW comprising of 931 MW wind and 1,337 MW solar capacity at utility scale located in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and

TPREL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, India's largest integrated power company with an installed capacity of 10,957 MW.

