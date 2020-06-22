JUST IN
3P Land Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 871.43% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of 3P Land Holdings reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 871.43% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.54% to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.680.07 871 1.851.84 1 OPM %54.41-71.43 -32.9770.11 - PBDT0.37-0.09 LP 4.27-0.06 LP PBT0.34-0.13 LP 4.13-0.22 LP NP1.00-0.11 LP 3.69-0.20 LP

First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 14:13 IST

