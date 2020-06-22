BLS International Services consolidated net profit declines 46.73% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 36.03% to Rs 151.24 croreNet profit of BLS International Services declined 46.73% to Rs 8.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.03% to Rs 151.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 236.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.17% to Rs 52.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.20% to Rs 786.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 803.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales151.24236.44 -36 786.14803.83 -2 OPM %4.694.48 -10.6113.49 - PBDT10.8821.89 -50 94.79140.72 -33 PBT8.1917.63 -54 82.64121.70 -32 NP8.9616.82 -47 52.43105.22 -50
