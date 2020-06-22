BLS International Services consolidated net profit declines 46.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.03% to Rs 151.24 crore

Net profit of BLS International Services declined 46.73% to Rs 8.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.03% to Rs 151.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 236.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.17% to Rs 52.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.20% to Rs 786.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 803.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

151.24236.44786.14803.834.694.4810.6113.4910.8821.8994.79140.728.1917.6382.64121.708.9616.8252.43105.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)