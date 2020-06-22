Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit declines 90.58% in the March 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 0.45% to Rs 242.93 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank declined 90.58% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 0.45% to Rs 242.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 241.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 463.67% to Rs 65.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 1.66% to Rs 987.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 971.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

242.93241.84987.59971.4942.0964.2355.4560.08-17.1027.6146.0811.67-17.1027.6146.0811.672.6027.6165.7811.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)