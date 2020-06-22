Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit declines 90.58% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 0.45% to Rs 242.93 croreNet profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank declined 90.58% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 0.45% to Rs 242.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 241.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 463.67% to Rs 65.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 1.66% to Rs 987.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 971.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income242.93241.84 0 987.59971.49 2 OPM %42.0964.23 -55.4560.08 - PBDT-17.1027.61 PL 46.0811.67 295 PBT-17.1027.61 PL 46.0811.67 295 NP2.6027.61 -91 65.7811.67 464
