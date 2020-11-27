70% Of India's Total Active Covid-19 Cases Contributed By 8 States/UT's

India's Active Caseload stands at 4,55,555 today. Present contribution of Active Caseload to India's total positive cases is 4.89%. About 70% (69.59%) of the total Active Cases is contributed by eight States/UT i.e. Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. Maharashtra leads the tally with 87,014 total active COVID cases, as of today. Kerala has recorded 64,615 active cases, while Delhi follows with 38,734 total active cases.
Maharashtra recorded the maximum positive change with addition of 1,526 cases whereas Chhattisgarh recorded maximum negative change with a decrease of 719 active cases. 43,082 new confirmed COVID cases have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. Of these, 76.93% is contributed by ten States/UTs.
Maharashtra leads the tally with 6,406 new COVID cases. Delhi has reported 5,475 new cases, while Kerala registered another 5,378 new cases in the last 24 hours. Total recovered cases in India have crossed 87 lakhs (87,18,517). The national recovery rate stands at 93.65% today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU