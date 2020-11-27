70% Of India's Total Active Covid-19 Cases Contributed By 8 States/UT's

India's Active Caseload stands at 4,55,555 today. Present contribution of Active Caseload to India's total positive cases is 4.89%. About 70% (69.59%) of the total Active Cases is contributed by eight States/UT i.e. Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. Maharashtra leads the tally with 87,014 total active COVID cases, as of today. Kerala has recorded 64,615 active cases, while Delhi follows with 38,734 total active cases.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum positive change with addition of 1,526 cases whereas Chhattisgarh recorded maximum negative change with a decrease of 719 active cases. 43,082 new confirmed COVID cases have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. Of these, 76.93% is contributed by ten States/UTs.

Maharashtra leads the tally with 6,406 new COVID cases. Delhi has reported 5,475 new cases, while Kerala registered another 5,378 new cases in the last 24 hours. Total recovered cases in India have crossed 87 lakhs (87,18,517). The national recovery rate stands at 93.65% today.

