Government Set To Initiate Robust COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing & Delivery Ecosystem

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Minister of Science and Technology and Minister of Earth Sciences, Govt of India has stated that as the world races to find a cure and vaccine for COVID-19, India is looking to be self-reliant in both development of the vaccine and its mass production.
Addressing the virtual Global R&D Summit 2020, organized by FICCI, jointly with the DST, Govt of India, Dr Vardhan noted that called as the 'pharmacy of the world', India has the largest capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines. The current pandemic has only reinforced our belief in innovation and R&D to accelerate products and services that not only are helping in disease management but in turn to make our nation resilient and self-reliant, he added.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU