Government Set To Initiate Robust COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing & Delivery Ecosystem

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Minister of Science and Technology and Minister of Earth Sciences, Govt of India has stated that as the world races to find a cure and vaccine for COVID-19, India is looking to be self-reliant in both development of the vaccine and its mass production.

Addressing the virtual Global R&D Summit 2020, organized by FICCI, jointly with the DST, Govt of India, Dr Vardhan noted that called as the 'pharmacy of the world', India has the largest capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines. The current pandemic has only reinforced our belief in innovation and R&D to accelerate products and services that not only are helping in disease management but in turn to make our nation resilient and self-reliant, he added.

