India Could Potentially See Five-fold Increase In Economic Value From Digital Transformation By 2025

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog has stated that India is uniquely positioned in the global landscape and has the potential to become the leading force in the new world order. India can create up to $1 trillion of the economic value by digital economy by 2025 with half of the opportunities originating in new digital ecosystems that can spring up in diverse sectors of the economy, he noted addressing the virtual session on Collaboration between Industry and Science during the Global R&D Summit 2020, organized jointly by the Department of Science and Technology, GoI and FICCI, India could potentially see a five-fold increase in economic value from digital transformation by 2025.

This will represent an attractive opportunity for global and local businesses, start-ups, and innovators to invest in emerging technologies like AI, Blockchain or drones in ways that are customized to Indian needs. Kant further said that the government is focusing on high-quality public and private R&D and digital is the future both in the private and public sector.

