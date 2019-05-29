7Seas Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.12 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
7Seas Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Precot Meridian reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.10 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Citurgia Biochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Gokak Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.99 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Balkrishna Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.95 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 93.33% to Rs 0.01 croreNet Loss of 7Seas Entertainment reported to Rs 10.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 93.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 85.07% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.010.15 -93 0.201.34 -85 OPM %-99600.0066.67 --5010.0064.18 - PBDT-9.96-0.11 -8955 -10.710.02 PL PBT-10.12-0.27 -3648 -11.33-0.61 -1757 NP-10.12-0.27 -3648 -11.33-0.61 -1757
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU