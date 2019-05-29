JUST IN
7Seas Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.12 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 93.33% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of 7Seas Entertainment reported to Rs 10.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 93.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 85.07% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.010.15 -93 0.201.34 -85 OPM %-99600.0066.67 --5010.0064.18 - PBDT-9.96-0.11 -8955 -10.710.02 PL PBT-10.12-0.27 -3648 -11.33-0.61 -1757 NP-10.12-0.27 -3648 -11.33-0.61 -1757

