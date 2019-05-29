Kabra Extrusion Technik standalone net profit declines 2.79% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.07% to Rs 98.90 croreNet profit of Kabra Extrusion Technik declined 2.79% to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.07% to Rs 98.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 103.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.62% to Rs 24.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.66% to Rs 245.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 268.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales98.90103.10 -4 245.14268.38 -9 OPM %17.1419.09 -8.4210.50 - PBDT21.9619.92 10 38.0929.27 30 PBT20.0518.01 11 30.8621.34 45 NP16.3916.86 -3 24.4720.12 22
