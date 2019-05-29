Kabra Extrusion Technik standalone net profit declines 2.79% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 4.07% to Rs 98.90 crore

Net profit of Extrusion Technik declined 2.79% to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.07% to Rs 98.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 103.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.62% to Rs 24.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.66% to Rs 245.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 268.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

