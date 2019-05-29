Triochem Products standalone net profit declines 71.81% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 72.80% to Rs 3.40 crore

Net profit of declined 71.81% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 72.80% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.09% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 64.70% to Rs 12.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

3.4012.5012.3534.9922.3516.0013.2810.860.702.151.253.830.652.091.043.580.421.490.742.56

