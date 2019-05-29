Triochem Products standalone net profit declines 71.81% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 72.80% to Rs 3.40 croreNet profit of Triochem Products declined 71.81% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 72.80% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 71.09% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 64.70% to Rs 12.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.4012.50 -73 12.3534.99 -65 OPM %22.3516.00 -13.2810.86 - PBDT0.702.15 -67 1.253.83 -67 PBT0.652.09 -69 1.043.58 -71 NP0.421.49 -72 0.742.56 -71
