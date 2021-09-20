A weak opening on the cards

SGX Nifty:
Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could slide 148 points at the opening bell.
Global markets:
Overseas, Asian stocks are trading lower on Monday, with shares of embattled Chinese developer China Evergrande Group continuing to drop. Markets in mainland China, Japan and South Korea are closed on Monday for holidays.
US stocks dipped on Friday as investors remain cautious due to a resurgent Covid virus and a historical tendency for September to be a weak month for equities.
The Food and Drug Administration advisory committee on Friday rejected a plan to administer booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine to the general public.
Investor focus for the week will likely be on the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming September meeting for clues on the central bank's tapering of its easy monetary policy.
Domestic markets:
Back home, equity indices snapped three day streak and ended with small losses on Friday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 125.27 points or 0.21% at 59,015.89. The Nifty 50 index lost 44.35 points or 0.25% at 17,585.15.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,552.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,398.55 crore in the Indian equity market on 17 September, provisional data showed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU