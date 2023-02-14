A2Z Infra Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.14 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 3.54% to Rs 83.55 croreNet Loss of A2Z Infra Engineering reported to Rs 51.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.54% to Rs 83.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 80.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales83.5580.69 4 OPM %-0.543.40 -PBDT-2.56-1.63 -57 PBT-4.54-4.42 -3 NP-51.14-1.74 -2839
