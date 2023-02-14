Nectar Lifescience reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.29 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 22.32% to Rs 344.12 croreNet loss of Nectar Lifescience reported to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 9.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 22.32% to Rs 344.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 443.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales344.12443.00 -22 OPM %0.4210.52 -PBDT-2.7829.49 PL PBT-17.5615.22 PL NP-9.299.73 PL
