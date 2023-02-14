Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit declines 43.80% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit rises 7.44% in the September 2022 quarter
Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 35.11% in the September 2022 quarter
Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 26.52% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 29.81% to Rs 545.61 croreNet profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent declined 43.80% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.81% to Rs 545.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 777.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales545.61777.37 -30 OPM %1.841.36 -PBDT6.749.91 -32 PBT4.718.25 -43 NP3.406.05 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU