Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit declines 43.80% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.81% to Rs 545.61 crore

Net profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent declined 43.80% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.81% to Rs 545.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 777.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.545.61777.371.841.366.749.914.718.253.406.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)