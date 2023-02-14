Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit declines 43.80% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 29.81% to Rs 545.61 crore

Net profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent declined 43.80% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.81% to Rs 545.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 777.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales545.61777.37 -30 OPM %1.841.36 -PBDT6.749.91 -32 PBT4.718.25 -43 NP3.406.05 -44

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:29 IST

