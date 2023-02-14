JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 43.86% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Kilpest India consolidated net profit rises 17.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.58% to Rs 14.73 crore

Net profit of Kilpest India rose 17.04% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.58% to Rs 14.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14.7314.36 3 OPM %49.6948.54 -PBDT10.148.48 20 PBT9.908.31 19 NP6.735.75 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU