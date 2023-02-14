Kilpest India consolidated net profit rises 17.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.58% to Rs 14.73 crore

Net profit of Kilpest India rose 17.04% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.58% to Rs 14.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.14.7314.3649.6948.5410.148.489.908.316.735.75

