Aaron Industries standalone net profit rises 56.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.21% to Rs 14.10 crore

Net profit of Aaron Industries rose 56.10% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.21% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.109.7116.3115.452.051.351.771.141.280.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)