Aaron Industries standalone net profit rises 56.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.21% to Rs 14.10 croreNet profit of Aaron Industries rose 56.10% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.21% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.109.71 45 OPM %16.3115.45 -PBDT2.051.35 52 PBT1.771.14 55 NP1.280.82 56
