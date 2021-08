Aartas launches Clinishare - a medical co-working tech start-up

With funding of USD 5 mn from QRG Holdings, the promoter of Havells

Aartas today launched Clinishare, a medical co]working tech start]up built on unique principle of shared economy, offering doctors the space, staff and technology helping them deliver hassle free care. The startup has raised USD 5 million in the first phase funding round led by QRG Holdings, the promoter of Havells.

Aartas Clinishare will use the capital to create a parallel healthcare ecosystem where doctors practice their gidea of careh that works best for their gpatientsh. Introducing an innovative concept, the startup envisions to create 100 smart multi]speciality clinicsin India which operates on technology. The flagship location is recently launched in New Delhi.

