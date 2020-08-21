Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd, Swelect Energy Systems Ltd, STL Global Ltd and Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 August 2020.

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd, Swelect Energy Systems Ltd, STL Global Ltd and Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 August 2020.

Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 840.7 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 499 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60 shares in the past one month.

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 29.89. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 73195 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5318 shares in the past one month.

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 136.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 735 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 662 shares in the past one month.

STL Global Ltd jumped 19.92% to Rs 12.76. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9889 shares in the past one month.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd added 16.31% to Rs 62.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83616 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)