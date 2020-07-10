Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit rises 362.86% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 60.76% to Rs 7.57 crore

Net profit of Somi Conveyor Beltings rose 362.86% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.76% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.77% to Rs 2.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.71% to Rs 46.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.5719.29 -61 46.2860.66 -24 OPM %14.0010.11 -15.6414.51 - PBDT0.681.02 -33 4.375.63 -22 PBT2.120.60 253 3.262.19 49 NP1.620.35 363 2.431.55 57

First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 18:22 IST

