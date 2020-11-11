Aarti Inds skid after Q2 PAT declines 5.5% to Rs 143.50 cr

Aarti Industries fell 2.16% to Rs 1059.30 after consolidated net profit fell 5.5% to Rs 143.50 crore on 18.7% jump in net sales to Rs 1,172.64 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) fell 3.1% to Rs 177.16 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 182.89 crore in Q2 September 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter slipped 1.1% to Rs 26.62 crore as against Rs 26.92 crore in Q2 September 2019. The Q2 result was declared post market hours yesterday, 10 November 2020.

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 (30%) per equity share of Rs 5 each for the FY 2020-21.

Aarti Industries is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals. The company operates through three segments: speciality chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and home & personal care chemicals.

