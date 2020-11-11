Auto stocks spurt

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 322.74 points or 1.76% at 18618.38 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 4.19%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 3.18%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 3.16%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.48%),Bosch Ltd (up 2.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 2.14%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.61%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.34%), Cummins India Ltd (up 1.09%), and MRF Ltd (up 0.96%).

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.32%), and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 0.05%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 399.77 or 0.92% at 43677.42.

The Nifty 50 index was up 119.8 points or 0.95% at 12750.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 112.89 points or 0.74% at 15344.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.39 points or 0.79% at 5250.8.

On BSE,1215 shares were trading in green, 627 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

