Capital Goods shares rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 250.72 points or 1.62% at 15695.15 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.84%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 2.26%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.74%),Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Siemens Ltd (up 1.48%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 1.45%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 1.34%), Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 1.27%), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.21%).

On the other hand, Havells India Ltd (down 0.96%), and GMR Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.81%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 399.77 or 0.92% at 43677.42.

The Nifty 50 index was up 119.8 points or 0.95% at 12750.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 112.89 points or 0.74% at 15344.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.39 points or 0.79% at 5250.8.

On BSE,1215 shares were trading in green, 627 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

