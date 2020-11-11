Balkrishna Industries Ltd Spikes 4.13%, S&P BSE Auto index Rises 1.65%

Balkrishna Industries Ltd has added 9.5% over last one month compared to 1.61% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 7.4% rise in the SENSEX

Balkrishna Industries Ltd rose 4.13% today to trade at Rs 1535.15. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 1.65% to quote at 18597.01. The index is up 1.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd increased 3.12% and Exide Industries Ltd added 2.46% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 1.68 % over last one year compared to the 8.06% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd has added 9.5% over last one month compared to 1.61% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 7.4% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8637 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 26592 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1547.85 on 11 Nov 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 677.6 on 23 Mar 2020.

