Voltas Ltd Falls 0.86%

Voltas Ltd lost 0.86% today to trade at Rs 757.95. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.37% to quote at 25692.18. The index is up 4.95 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd decreased 0.49% and TTK Prestige Ltd lost 0.46% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 2.93 % over last one year compared to the 8.09% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Voltas Ltd has added 11.88% over last one month compared to 4.95% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 7.43% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7203 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 98421 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 803 on 09 Nov 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 428 on 06 May 2020.

