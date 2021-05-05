Aarti Industries' board to consider bonus issue

Aarti Industries announced that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 11 May 2021 to consider and approve issue of bonus shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of Aarti Industries is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, to consider, approve and take on record audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021. The board will also consider and recommend final dividend, if any, for the year ended March 31, 2021.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 May 2021. Shares of Aarti Industries fell 0.57% to settle at Rs 1,635.40 yesterday.

Aarti Industries is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals. The company operates through three segments: specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and home & personal care chemicals.

