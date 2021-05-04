Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd, Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd and Tata Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 May 2021.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd, Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd and Tata Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 May 2021.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd tumbled 10.97% to Rs 126.6 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd crashed 9.66% to Rs 45.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd lost 8.88% to Rs 270.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50526 shares in the past one month.

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd fell 8.76% to Rs 247.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Chemicals Ltd shed 8.60% to Rs 715.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)