Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd, Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd, KM Sugar Mills Ltd and Rana Sugars Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 May 2021.

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd, Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd, KM Sugar Mills Ltd and Rana Sugars Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 May 2021.

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 302.45 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 92072 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37740 shares in the past one month.

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 165.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 68905 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31113 shares in the past one month.

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 143. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35965 shares in the past one month.

KM Sugar Mills Ltd shed 9.82% to Rs 17.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rana Sugars Ltd corrected 9.07% to Rs 14.14. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)