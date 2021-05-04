Bajaj Healthcare soars on launching Favipiravir tablets for COVID-19 treatment

-
ALSO READ
Glenmark Pharma rises as study shows Favipiravir cuts treatment time
Sensex ends above 44,000; broader market outperforms
Nifty reclaims 12,900 mark; breadth positive
Recently published data on Favipiravir as treatment for mild to moderate COVID-19 demonstrates significant improvement in time to clinical cure
Natco Pharma receives emergency use approval for Baricitinib tablets
-
Bajaj Healthcare jumped 11.56% to Rs 586.80 after the company announced the launch antiviral Favipiravir tablets, under the brand name Favijaj, for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19.
In a regulatory filing made during market hours today, the company said that the tablets comprising Favipiravir in different dosage forms is used for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 disease. Favipiravir is an antiviral drug, which has shown potent in vitro activity against severe acute respiratory syndrome of coronavirus.
The company has successfully developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulation for Favipiravir through its own in-house R&D team. Most patients ailing from mild to moderate symptoms can benefit from the use of Favijaj. The drug will be available as a prescription-based medication, with recommended doses.
The drug controller of India's has granted permissions to supply the Favijaj (Favipiravir) in the domestic as well as in overseas market.
Anil Jain, Joint Managing director, Bajaj Healthcare, said: "We are pleased to add Favipiravir to our growing product portfolios. The second waves is more aggressive and bigger in number than the first. We hope the availability of an effective treatment such as Favijaj will considerably ease the pressure, and offer patients much needed and timely therapy option."
Bajaj Healthcare is a leading manufacturer of APIs, intermediates and formulations.
The company's net profit surged to Rs 326.1% to Rs 26.42 crore on a 79.6% to Rs 178.33 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU