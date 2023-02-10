Raideep Industries consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.99% to Rs 8.38 crore

Net profit of Raideep Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.99% to Rs 8.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8.387.76-1.43-0.900.040.080.030.060.360.18

