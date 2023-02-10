Raideep Industries consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Raideep Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.35% in the September 2022 quarter
Sangam (India) consolidated net profit rises 1.54% in the September 2022 quarter
KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.55% in the September 2022 quarter
KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 16.22% in the September 2022 quarter
NACL Industries consolidated net profit rises 14.71% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 7.99% to Rs 8.38 croreNet profit of Raideep Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.99% to Rs 8.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.387.76 8 OPM %-1.43-0.90 -PBDT0.040.08 -50 PBT0.030.06 -50 NP0.360.18 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU