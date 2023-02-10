Raideep Industries consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 7.99% to Rs 8.38 crore

Net profit of Raideep Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.99% to Rs 8.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.387.76 8 OPM %-1.43-0.90 -PBDT0.040.08 -50 PBT0.030.06 -50 NP0.360.18 100

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:41 IST

