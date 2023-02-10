JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zomato reports consolidated net loss of Rs 346.60 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Shiva Global Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 53.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 19.30% to Rs 151.85 crore

Net profit of Shiva Global Agro Industries declined 53.69% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.30% to Rs 151.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 188.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales151.85188.17 -19 OPM %3.112.38 -PBDT1.843.25 -43 PBT1.072.62 -59 NP0.691.49 -54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU