Shiva Global Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 53.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.30% to Rs 151.85 crore

Net profit of Shiva Global Agro Industries declined 53.69% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.30% to Rs 151.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 188.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.151.85188.173.112.381.843.251.072.620.691.49

