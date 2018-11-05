Aarvee Denims & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 0.57% to Rs 176.57 croreNet loss of Aarvee Denims & Exports reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 0.57% to Rs 176.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 177.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales176.57177.59 -1 OPM %10.7711.04 -PBDT8.619.49 -9 PBT0.321.28 -75 NP-0.201.17 PL
