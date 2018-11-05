Cipla standalone net profit rises 0.41% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises Ltd up for five straight sessions
Piramal Enterprises Ltd up for third consecutive session
Piramal Enterprises Ltd gains for third consecutive session
Piramal Enterprises Ltd up for a fifth straight session
Piramal Enterprises Ltd gained for a third straight session today
-
Sales rise 2.01% to Rs 3035.62 croreNet profit of Cipla rose 0.41% to Rs 568.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 566.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 2.01% to Rs 3035.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2975.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales3035.622975.94 2 OPM %18.8422.70 -PBDT864.47850.66 2 PBT723.43718.12 1 NP568.47566.16 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU