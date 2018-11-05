JUST IN
Increased government spending on infrastructure and modernisation need of the hour
Cipla standalone net profit rises 0.41% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 2.01% to Rs 3035.62 crore

Net profit of Cipla rose 0.41% to Rs 568.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 566.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 2.01% to Rs 3035.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2975.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales3035.622975.94 2 OPM %18.8422.70 -PBDT864.47850.66 2 PBT723.43718.12 1 NP568.47566.16 0

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 16:04 IST

