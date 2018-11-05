Exide Industries standalone net profit rises 98.06% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.35% to Rs 2720.35 croreNet profit of Exide Industries rose 98.06% to Rs 268.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 135.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 15.35% to Rs 2720.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2358.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales2720.352358.37 15 OPM %12.2312.55 -PBDT342.97307.63 11 PBT266.16247.96 7 NP268.41135.52 98
