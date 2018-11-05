Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 32.90% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 26.60% in the June 2018 quarter
Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 7.91% in the March 2018 quarter
Ram Ratna Wires standalone net profit rises 2.95% in the June 2018 quarter
Precision Electronics standalone net profit declines 43.22% in the March 2018 quarter
Universal Cables standalone net profit rises 141.41% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 40.76% to Rs 431.83 croreNet profit of Precision Wires India rose 32.90% to Rs 10.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 40.76% to Rs 431.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 306.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales431.83306.78 41 OPM %5.376.23 -PBDT18.6316.12 16 PBT15.6912.36 27 NP10.187.66 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU