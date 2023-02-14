Aarvee Denims & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.21 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 58.37% to Rs 47.52 croreNet Loss of Aarvee Denims & Exports reported to Rs 22.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 14.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 58.37% to Rs 47.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 114.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales47.52114.14 -58 OPM %-28.14-1.70 -PBDT-25.35-9.76 -160 PBT-31.96-16.17 -98 NP-22.21-14.03 -58
