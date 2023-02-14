JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit rises 692.42% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Aarvee Denims & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.21 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 58.37% to Rs 47.52 crore

Net Loss of Aarvee Denims & Exports reported to Rs 22.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 14.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 58.37% to Rs 47.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 114.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales47.52114.14 -58 OPM %-28.14-1.70 -PBDT-25.35-9.76 -160 PBT-31.96-16.17 -98 NP-22.21-14.03 -58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU