Aarvee Denims & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.21 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 58.37% to Rs 47.52 crore

Net Loss of Aarvee Denims & Exports reported to Rs 22.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 14.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 58.37% to Rs 47.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 114.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.47.52114.14-28.14-1.70-25.35-9.76-31.96-16.17-22.21-14.03

