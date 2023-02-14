Nalwa Sons Investments standalone net profit declines 35.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.59% to Rs 5.35 crore

Net profit of Nalwa Sons Investments declined 35.53% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.59% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.353.7091.4085.955.596.315.596.314.216.53

