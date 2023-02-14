JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit rises 692.42% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Nalwa Sons Investments standalone net profit declines 35.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 44.59% to Rs 5.35 crore

Net profit of Nalwa Sons Investments declined 35.53% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.59% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.353.70 45 OPM %91.4085.95 -PBDT5.596.31 -11 PBT5.596.31 -11 NP4.216.53 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU