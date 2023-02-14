Chamak Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 796.95% to Rs 26.46 croreNet profit of Chamak Holdings reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 796.95% to Rs 26.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26.462.95 797 OPM %1.28-2.03 -PBDT0.40-0.03 LP PBT0.39-0.04 LP NP0.300 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU