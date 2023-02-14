Chamak Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 796.95% to Rs 26.46 crore

Net profit of Chamak Holdings reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 796.95% to Rs 26.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.26.462.951.28-2.030.40-0.030.39-0.040.300

