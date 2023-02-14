Singer India standalone net profit declines 80.61% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.61% to Rs 121.35 croreNet profit of Singer India declined 80.61% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.61% to Rs 121.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 127.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales121.35127.21 -5 OPM %-0.362.92 -PBDT0.983.91 -75 PBT0.473.38 -86 NP0.512.63 -81
