Singer India standalone net profit declines 80.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.61% to Rs 121.35 crore

Net profit of Singer India declined 80.61% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.61% to Rs 121.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 127.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.121.35127.21-0.362.920.983.910.473.380.512.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)