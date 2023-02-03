Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 287.41 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 207.53 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Lloyds Steels Industries standalone net profit rises 287.18% in the September 2022 quarter
Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 287.06% in the September 2022 quarter
Barometers turn rangebound; Dreamfolks Services IPO subscribed 3.66 times
-
Sales decline 42.20% to Rs 78.94 croreNet Loss of Aban Offshore reported to Rs 287.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 327.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 42.20% to Rs 78.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 136.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales78.94136.58 -42 OPM %-6.79-1.34 -PBDT-269.24-278.21 3 PBT-281.56-314.52 10 NP-287.41-327.21 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU