Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 446.23 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 48.35% to Rs 194.25 croreNet Loss of Aban Offshore reported to Rs 446.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 332.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 48.35% to Rs 194.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 376.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales194.25376.06 -48 OPM %10.1430.05 -PBDT-267.65-158.12 -69 PBT-440.87-325.01 -36 NP-446.23-332.57 -34
