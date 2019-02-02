Miven Machine Tools reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.08% to Rs 0.61 croreNet Loss of Miven Machine Tools reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 27.08% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.610.48 27 OPM %-26.23-54.17 -PBDT-0.50-0.68 26 PBT-0.53-0.72 26 NP-0.53-0.72 26
