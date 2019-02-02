Rishiroop standalone net profit declines 34.95% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 2.52% to Rs 14.23 croreNet profit of Rishiroop declined 34.95% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.52% to Rs 14.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales14.2313.88 3 OPM %19.1129.97 -PBDT2.654.06 -35 PBT2.533.92 -35 NP2.013.09 -35
