JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

STI India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.75 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Filatex India standalone net profit rises 12.71% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 47.95% to Rs 745.80 crore

Net profit of Filatex India rose 12.71% to Rs 16.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 47.95% to Rs 745.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 504.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales745.80504.08 48 OPM %5.337.49 -PBDT36.9629.54 25 PBT25.5222.12 15 NP16.3214.48 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 16:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements