ABans Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 70.83% to Rs 6.14 croreNet loss of ABans Enterprises reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 70.83% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.1421.05 -71 OPM %9.287.41 -PBDT0.121.01 -88 PBT0.121.01 -88 NP-0.420.68 PL
