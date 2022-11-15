Flomic Global Logistics standalone net profit rises 511.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.95% to Rs 124.64 crore

Net profit of Flomic Global Logistics rose 511.43% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.95% to Rs 124.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.124.6480.449.346.209.904.055.740.984.280.70

