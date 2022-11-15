JUST IN
Flomic Global Logistics standalone net profit rises 511.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.95% to Rs 124.64 crore

Net profit of Flomic Global Logistics rose 511.43% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.95% to Rs 124.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales124.6480.44 55 OPM %9.346.20 -PBDT9.904.05 144 PBT5.740.98 486 NP4.280.70 511

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 14:52 IST

