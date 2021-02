ABB India announces change in Chairman

With effect from 10 February 2021

ABB India announced the resignation of J C Deslarzes (DIN 08064621) as Director and Chairman of the company. Maria Varsellona (DIN 08892891) has been appointed as non-executive non-independent Director, in the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of J C Deslarzes.

Morten Wierod (DIN 08753868) a non-executive non-independent Director of the Company has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective from the conclusion of today's Board meeting.

