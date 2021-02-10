TCS ranks #1 for customers satisfaction in Switzerland

-
In 2020 Swiss IT Sourcing Study by Whitelane Research and NaviscoTata Consultancy Services has been ranked Number One for Customer Satisfaction in the 2020 Swiss IT Sourcing Study by Whitelane Research and Navisco.
The independent survey ranked 20 IT service providers based on responses from more than 100 CxOs and senior decision makers of the top IT spending organizations in Switzerland. It investigated over 275 unique IT sourcing relationships as well as more than 250 cloud sourcing relationships to assess service providers on nine Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) along service delivery, relationship, commercial and transformation. It also measured satisfaction by IT domains.
