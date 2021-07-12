ABB remotely commissions modernization project for BGPPL

ABB has successfully completed the commissioning of the Induction xP Plus Profiler system on PM3 at Bilt Graphic Paper Products (BGPPL), Ballarpur, India.
Marking the first time that an ABB cross machine direction control engineer has provided remote commissioning support for an upgrade of this kind, the modernization project was successfully and seamlessly delivered due to the world-class domain expertise of the team.
ABB's new Induction xP Plus is the best-in-class cross direction (CD) caliper profile control to achieve maximum induction heating in the shortest time possible, for reduced product variability and rapid corrections to sheet finishing profiles. The actuator heats the calender roll with an alternating magnetic field, creating heating eddy currents that cause the roll to expand.
This narrows the nip between rolls and compresses the paper for reduced caliper and increased smoothness, offering papermakers advanced caliper profiling and sheet finishing capability. It is an integral part of the ABB Ability Quality Management System (QMS), which is based on the flagship digital platform, ABB Ability System 800xA.
