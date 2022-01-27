ABB's direct drive solution helps JW Marriot save 35% energy annually

ABB India has installed its cooling tower direct drive solution at JW Marriott Pune, leading to an energy saving of about 35% annually.

ABB's direct drive solution offers the benefits of variable speed control and eliminates the cost and maintenance required for traditional gearboxes or belted solutions.

The fan couples directly to the motor and is controlled by a unique AC drive to provide optimal speed and cooling tower performance that runs quieter with reduced energy consumption. The solution also provides a Quick Start Assistant, making start-up simple and straightforward.

