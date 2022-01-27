ABB's direct drive solution helps JW Marriot save 35% energy annually

-
ALSO READ
ABB Power Products and Systems India Q3 FY22 PAT grows 7-fold to Rs 34 cr
Board of ABB India approves sale of its Dodge business to RBC Bearings
ABB's ACS560 drives help in sustainable and safe manufacture of vaccine
ABB India launches new range of switches
ABB India achieves water positive certification for its Nelamangala unit
-
ABB India has installed its cooling tower direct drive solution at JW Marriott Pune, leading to an energy saving of about 35% annually.
ABB's direct drive solution offers the benefits of variable speed control and eliminates the cost and maintenance required for traditional gearboxes or belted solutions.
The fan couples directly to the motor and is controlled by a unique AC drive to provide optimal speed and cooling tower performance that runs quieter with reduced energy consumption. The solution also provides a Quick Start Assistant, making start-up simple and straightforward.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU